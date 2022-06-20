McAdam LLC Acquires New Position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYR opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PyroGenesis Canada ( NASDAQ:PYR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 160.05%.

PyroGenesis Canada Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

