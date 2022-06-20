McAdam LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,916,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,369,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after buying an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

