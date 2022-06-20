McAdam LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $354.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.