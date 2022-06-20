McAdam LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.
SOXX stock opened at $354.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $559.02.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
