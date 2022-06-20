McAdam LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID opened at 16.63 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 13.25 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of 18.67 and a 200-day moving average of 27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

