Bremer Bank National Association Has $501,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.13 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.77.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

