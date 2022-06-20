Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

