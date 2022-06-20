Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Shares of FUL opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

