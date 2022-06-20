Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of State Street by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after buying an additional 945,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after acquiring an additional 697,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 552,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 523,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $61.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

