4,765 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

