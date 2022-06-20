Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $154.88 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

