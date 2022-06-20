Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 616 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $187.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.