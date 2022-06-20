Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 860 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,901,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

