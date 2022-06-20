Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.