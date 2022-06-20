Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average is $171.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

