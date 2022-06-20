Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 226,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.28 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.