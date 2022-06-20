Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA opened at $53.22 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

