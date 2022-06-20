Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.47. The company has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

