Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $137,335,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after purchasing an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in DaVita by 1,756.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

DaVita stock opened at $89.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $87.19 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

