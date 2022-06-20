The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 448.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

