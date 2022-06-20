Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 592 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 18.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 112.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the first quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Boeing stock opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

