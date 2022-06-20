Wedmont Private Capital Buys 517 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 559.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.