SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,191,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,294,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $50.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

