McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $141.44 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.25 and a twelve month high of $167.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.