My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,019 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after purchasing an additional 234,094 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $57.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.63. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

