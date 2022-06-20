4,136 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

EFAV opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

