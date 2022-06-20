1,405 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.
NYSE:BILL opened at $109.47 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $191.44.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
