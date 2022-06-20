Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 27.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $49.05 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

SL Green Realty Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.