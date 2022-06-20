Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,805,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $172.47 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

