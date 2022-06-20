948 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $163.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

