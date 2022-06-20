jvl associates llc Has $633,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $247.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

