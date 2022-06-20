Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $192.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

