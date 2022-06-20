Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

