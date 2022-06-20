Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT Lowered to 405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 405.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

