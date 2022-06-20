Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $428.44 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

