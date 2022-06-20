Telemus Capital LLC Sells 781 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

