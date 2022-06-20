Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.92.

NYSE:EFX opened at $173.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

