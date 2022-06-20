Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

