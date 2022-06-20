CaixaPay (CXP) Market Capitalization Tops $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.31 or 0.01118951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00103933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00082347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00492839 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

