Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average is $235.68. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.80.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

