Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

