Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.31 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.