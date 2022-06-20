Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.13 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

