Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

