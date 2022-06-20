Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

