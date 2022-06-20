Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.59.

