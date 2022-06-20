Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 308.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

