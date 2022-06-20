Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

