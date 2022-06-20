Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43.

