Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,195,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $221.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

