Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 9,008 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,156,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,687 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,898,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,032.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,717,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.25.

